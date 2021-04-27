Tesla sells 10% of Bitcoin holdings. Clemson QB paid in crypto
****News Topic 387*****
‘I have not sold any of my Bitcoin’: Elon Musk
‘I have not sold any of my Bitcoin’: Elon Musk
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to assure the crypto community that he has not sold any of his personal BTC stash, despite his company Tesla realizing profits from its recent Bitcoin buys.
Trevor Lawrence Is Reportedly Getting Paid In Crypto For The New Endorsement Deal
Trevor Lawrence Is Reportedly Getting Paid In Crypto For The New Endorsement Deal – Crush That Sports
Former Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to add to his endorsements list ahead of Thursday night’s NFL Draft, but this latest one has social media doing a double take. The apparent No. 1 overall draft pick has signed a deal with the crypto company Blockfolio.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.