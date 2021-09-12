The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Wang Yi Visits Hanoi, Capitalises on Kamala’s Disastrous Visit, Forges Closer China-Vietnam Ties
Wang Yi Holds Talks with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son
On September 11, 2021 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was on an official visit to Vietnam, held talks with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi. Wang Yi said, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Vietnam are a community with a shared future of strategic significance.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh Meets with Wang Yi
On September 11, 2021 local time, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Hanoi. Pham Minh Chinh asked Wang Yi to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese leaders and his warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the upcoming 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong Meets with Wang Yi
On September 11, 2021 local time, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong met with visiting State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Hanoi, who was on an official visit to Vietnam.
Party chief hosts reception for Chinese Foreign Minister
Foreign ministers talk measures for strengthening Vietnam – China ties
Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (R) and Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Hanoi on September 11 (Photo: VNA) The two sides applauded the recent strides in the Vietnam – China relations, stressing that the frequent meetings in flexible forms between senior leaders of the countries’ Parties and States since the beginning of 2021 have mapped out major orientations for bilateral cooperation and created an important driving force for exchanges and cooperation in various fields.
