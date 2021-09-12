The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Nine consecutive weekends, Paris protestors come up against police tear gas
Tear gas & clashes in Paris as thousands protest over Covid-19 health passes for 9th consecutive weekend
Demonstrators took to the streets of the French capital on Saturday to voice their discontent with the coronavirus health pass policy for the ninth weekend in a row. The protest quickly descended into clashes with police. Four large-scale demonstrations were scheduled in Paris for Saturday.
