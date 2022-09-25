Wackenhut, the Cabazons, and a Triple Murder

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In Cheri Seymour’s 1994 book, The Last Circle, she writes about a document on page 146: ‘Special Operations Intelligence Report: “Nicaraguans and Earl Brian at Lake Cahuilla”‘ ..which highlights the Wackenhut Corporation’s involvement with Jimmy Hughes and the Cabazon tribe.

Here’s the latest on Jimmy Hughes, who has since fled to Honduras, and apparently the Feds intervened with the state to quash the Hughes prosecution:

Link: https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2010-jul-02-la-me-octopus-murders-20100702-story.html

Jimmy Hughes arrested for murder

And here’s what the LA Times said about the reason for the Alvarez killing:

“The Times reported in 1991 that at the time of the killings, the reservation’s casino room was run by a reputed organized crime figure and that Alvarez began complaining that money was being skimmed. Shortly afterward, he and the two others were killed. The three victims were found on Alvarez’s back patio, each shot in the head with a .38-caliber handgun.”

That’s cover. Because if the “Nicaraguans and Earl Brian at Lake Cahuilla” document is genuine, then Alvarez knew about the Wackenhut arms connection to the tribe via Hughes and others, and that’s what Alvarez was concerned about – not “profit-skimming at the casino”. Here’s what family members say about Fred Alvarez:

“Family members say he (Alvarez) was going to blow the whistle on a business partnership between defense contractor Wackenhut Services and the Cabazon Indians to build machine guns and biological weapons for Central American countries.”

Another dot to join: Fred Alvarez, Patricia Castro and Ralph Boger were slain execution-style on July 1st, 1981 …the Wackenhut-Cabazon weapons test took place at Lake Cahuilla just two months later, September 10th, 1981.

As for the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians? They don’t want to talk or have anything to do with reviving the investigation into this triple murder (or Wackenhut) but they’re happy to take your money at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. The band by the way have a revolving credit line with Credit Suisse a Swiss bank notorious for money laundering, and its association with the Federal Reserve as a primary dealer. Link: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/06/27/credit-suisse-found-guilty-in-money-laundering-case.html

Back to the arrest of Jimmy Hughes. Governor Jerry Brown’s office intervened likely at behest of the Federal government:

“We conducted an exhaustive review of the evidence provided by the Sheriff’s Department, re-interviewed key witnesses and uncovered additional evidence tied to the case,” said Evan Westrup, a spokesman for (Jerry) Brown (then governor). “This process and the new information our office discovered materially changed our assessment of the nature and quality of the evidence.”

… where the Feds likely intervened to shutdown the prosecution of Hughes, because that would bring the Danny Casolaro ‘Octopus investigation’ back to life, and all the controversy surrounding it.

Recall that the Jeffrey Epstein prosecution deal was cut in 2008 when ‘Acosta reportedly explained that he’d cut the deal with Epstein’s attorneys because he had “been told” to back off, that Epstein was above his pay grade: “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone.’ Link: https://whowhatwhy.org/politics/government-integrity/jeffrey-epstein-belonged-to-intelligence/

As for George Wackenhut, he always marched close to the line, invoking the sort of private-federal quasi police-state Americans have now accepted as their form of federal government, which colludes with private industry, frequently on a corrupt basis. An interesting write-up on Wackenhut — who had the appearance of a gangster and reportedly behaved like a thuggish ex-con (but with government blessing and money):

Link: https://www.muckrock.com/news/archives/2017/jan/10/george-wackenhut-fbi/

George Wackenhut

Wackenhut has long been suspected of money laundering and fraud, just one example: Link: https://www.cbsnews.com/miami/news/i-team-ex-wackenhut-managers-accused-of-fraud/ Today the Wackenhut company is known as G4S aka “the shadow CIA”. Link: https://firstsecretcity.com/tag/wackenhut-security/

We know that Wackenhut was involved with much more than just the FBI, CIA and “intelligence” and was the embodiment of the Octopus that still hides in plain sight. And by extension, must account for the reason why the State of California – at the behest of an incredibly corrupt/criminal US federal government – dropped charges versus Jimmy Hughes.

Cabazon Jimmy Hughes – who allegedly confessed to the killings on a wire – is linked to Wackenhut, further linked to Justice Department crooks Mike Abbell and Nichols (who were factually involved with the Cali drug cartel) then linked to fraudster Earl Brian, the CIA, DoJ/DEA, and “The Company”. Why/how that intersects with FBI cover-ups regarding the overall government contractor weapons conspiracy to this day…?? That’s the Unified Field Theory of all federal government conspiracy theories – and facts – called The Octopus.

Last point, the federal government either actively or implicitly condoned/enabled Wackenhut’s activities, and intervenes today when issues like the Alvarez murder re-surface. That’s just one reason this web is called “The Octopus”. Journalist Danny Casolaro was about to reveal the “head of the Octupus” and was found dead days later before he could reveal it.

More on the Octopus, still alive and well, where FBI-Federal government of course keep their secrets: Link: https://www.muckrock.com/news/archives/2017/may/30/fbi-octopus-murders/

Steve Brown

