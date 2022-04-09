The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Von der Leyen visits Kiev. Mariupol factory, radio communication in European languages. Update 1
Russia should have kicked out those NGOs long ago, they are nothing more than US stooges. Russia will come good
and together with China the world will be a better place. Roll on Russia China.