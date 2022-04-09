in Latest, Video

Von der Leyen visits Kiev. Mariupol factory, radio communication in European languages. Update 1

669 Views 14 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Von der Leyen visits Kiev. Mariupol factory, radio communication in European languages. Update 1
Topic 482

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

14 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
waine
waine
April 9, 2022

Russia should have kicked out those NGOs long ago, they are nothing more than US stooges. Russia will come good
and together with China the world will be a better place. Roll on Russia China.

1
Reply

Putin’s Chess Tournament with 5th Columnists, Oligarchs and the WEF