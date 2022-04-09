in Latest, Video

Russia Gains Control Mariupol Port Area, Cuts Interest Rates as Inflation Slows, Pakistan Experiences Regime Change

715 Views 14 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Gains Control Mariupol Port Area, Cuts Interest Rates as Inflation Slows, Pakistan Experiences Regime Change
News Topic 460

The Bank of Russia cuts the key rate by 300 bp to 17.00% p.a. | Bank of Russia

The Bank of Russia cuts the key rate by 300 bp to 17.00% p.a.

Today’s decision reflects a change in the balance of risks of accelerated consumer price growth, decline in economic activity and financial stability risks.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

14 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
mxanti
mxanti
April 9, 2022

Why do we need a thorough investigation every time kiev makes something up?

We are not obligated to take liars seriously.

1
Reply

Von der Leyen visits Kiev. Mariupol factory, radio communication in European languages. Update 1

Ukraine Targets & Kills Civilians, Says Russia Did It, U.S.&EU Press Report the Lie