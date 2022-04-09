The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Gains Control Mariupol Port Area, Cuts Interest Rates as Inflation Slows, Pakistan Experiences Regime Change
The Bank of Russia cuts the key rate by 300 bp to 17.00% p.a. | Bank of Russia
The Bank of Russia cuts the key rate by 300 bp to 17.00% p.a.
Today’s decision reflects a change in the balance of risks of accelerated consumer price growth, decline in economic activity and financial stability risks.
Why do we need a thorough investigation every time kiev makes something up?
We are not obligated to take liars seriously.