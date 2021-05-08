Video of BCC News & Azerbaijan President discussing Assange goes VIRAL
President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by BBC News
Pelegeesi on Twitter: “The BBC hadn’t prepared for this moment and it was beautiful. pic.twitter.com/TY859XCSzV / Twitter”
The BBC hadn’t prepared for this moment and it was beautiful. pic.twitter.com/TY859XCSzV
If you edited out Aliyev and replaced him with Poroshenko or even Zelensky, would this BBC bimbo’s brain overheat into meltdown?
Did Crimea or the Donbass republics engage in any ethnic-cleansing of pro-Kiev Ukrainians (if they managed to find any)?
No….so the analogy is moot.
Notice how she’s so concerned over Armenia’s fears of ethnic-cleansing by the Azerbaijanis but when it comes to the Donbass, oh – it’s just Putin propaganda.
BBC, go away….don’t bother coming back another day.
Those Ukrainian neo-nazis are very civilized and would never think of doing such a thing.
They’d prefer genocide anyway.
Oh, now she has the gall to speak of bombed churches and civilian areas, as if hypocrisy is an inbred British trait and the public’s ignorance that which it feeds on.
Before calling the interviewer a “bimbo” – could it be that she didn’t hit back because she KNEW there was no valid argument against what Aliyev was saying, because he was telling the truth. Could it be that she chose to preserve her dignity, rather than make herself look ridiculous like all these other so-called journalists who scream back spoon-fed propaganda slogans, knowing that she risked her job by not doing so? Just saying.
You’re very generous Helga. Those of us who live in the U.K. know these people well enough now, to understand how they operate. She probably does have a view, but new rules at the BBC state that interviewers are not allowed to air their personal views. They have been banned from commenting one way or the other on Twitter and other social media since last year. The new Director General of the Beeb, Tim Davie, put that into effect upon his appointment.
Thank you sir for calling out the fake BBC who moralise over everything except their own complicity. The BBC make all of us Brits pay for a licence to listen to their propaganda. And the have the audacity to call Russia and China about human rights.