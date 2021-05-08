in Latest, Video

Video of BCC News & Azerbaijan President discussing Assange goes VIRAL

260 Views

Video of BCC News & Azerbaijan President discussing Assange goes VIRAL

President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by BBC News

Pelegeesi on Twitter: “The BBC hadn’t prepared for this moment and it was beautiful. pic.twitter.com/TY859XCSzV / Twitter”

The BBC hadn’t prepared for this moment and it was beautiful. pic.twitter.com/TY859XCSzV

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

Just curious
May 8, 2021

If you edited out Aliyev and replaced him with Poroshenko or even Zelensky, would this BBC bimbo’s brain overheat into meltdown?

Curiosity killed the cat
Reply to  Just curious
May 8, 2021

Did Crimea or the Donbass republics engage in any ethnic-cleansing of pro-Kiev Ukrainians (if they managed to find any)?

No….so the analogy is moot.

Wearing biases on your sleeve
Reply to  Curiosity killed the cat
May 8, 2021

Notice how she’s so concerned over Armenia’s fears of ethnic-cleansing by the Azerbaijanis but when it comes to the Donbass, oh – it’s just Putin propaganda.

BBC, go away….don’t bother coming back another day.

Simple truths
Reply to  Wearing biases on your sleeve
May 8, 2021

Those Ukrainian neo-nazis are very civilized and would never think of doing such a thing.

They’d prefer genocide anyway.

Simple truths
Reply to  Simple truths
May 8, 2021

Oh, now she has the gall to speak of bombed churches and civilian areas, as if hypocrisy is an inbred British trait and the public’s ignorance that which it feeds on.

Helga I. Fellay
Reply to  Just curious
May 8, 2021

Before calling the interviewer a “bimbo” – could it be that she didn’t hit back because she KNEW there was no valid argument against what Aliyev was saying, because he was telling the truth. Could it be that she chose to preserve her dignity, rather than make herself look ridiculous like all these other so-called journalists who scream back spoon-fed propaganda slogans, knowing that she risked her job by not doing so? Just saying.

FranBrown
Reply to  Helga I. Fellay
May 8, 2021

You’re very generous Helga. Those of us who live in the U.K. know these people well enough now, to understand how they operate. She probably does have a view, but new rules at the BBC state that interviewers are not allowed to air their personal views. They have been banned from commenting one way or the other on Twitter and other social media since last year. The new Director General of the Beeb, Tim Davie, put that into effect upon his appointment.

David Bowlas
May 8, 2021

Thank you sir for calling out the fake BBC who moralise over everything except their own complicity. The BBC make all of us Brits pay for a licence to listen to their propaganda. And the have the audacity to call Russia and China about human rights.

