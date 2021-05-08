US Overreaching Itself, China-Russia Together Are Stronger, Western Alliance Disintegrating
News Topic 144
No way for Washington to replicate Cold War victory: Global Times editorial
No way for Washington to replicate Cold War victory: Global Times editorial
Illustration: Chen Xia/GT G7 foreign ministers issued a 12,400-word communiqué after three days of meetings in London. Among various topics of no substance, China and Russia were the real focus. Just as many Western media outlets said, the communiqué criticized China and Russia, but it lacked substantial actions against the two countries.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
“US Overreaching Itself, China-Russia Together Are Stronger, Western Alliance Disintegrating.” This comes as no surprise. I would only add that not only is the Western Alliance disintegrating, the US as the dominant member of this Alliance, is in the process of disintegration itself, as is the EU. If the people want to survive these disintegrations, they would be wise to return to self-governing independent nations, and as such, seek to establish diplomatic relationships with both Russia and China, based on cooperation and trade relations that benefit all involved.