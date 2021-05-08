in Latest, Video

US Overreaching Itself, China-Russia Together Are Stronger, Western Alliance Disintegrating

No way for Washington to replicate Cold War victory: Global Times editorial

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT G7 foreign ministers issued a 12,400-word communiqué after three days of meetings in London. Among various topics of no substance, China and Russia were the real focus. Just as many Western media outlets said, the communiqué criticized China and Russia, but it lacked substantial actions against the two countries.

Alexander Mercouris

Helga I. Fellay
Helga I. Fellay
May 8, 2021

“US Overreaching Itself, China-Russia Together Are Stronger, Western Alliance Disintegrating.” This comes as no surprise. I would only add that not only is the Western Alliance disintegrating, the US as the dominant member of this Alliance, is in the process of disintegration itself, as is the EU. If the people want to survive these disintegrations, they would be wise to return to self-governing independent nations, and as such, seek to establish diplomatic relationships with both Russia and China, based on cooperation and trade relations that benefit all involved.

