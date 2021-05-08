in Latest, Video

Saudi Arabia breaks with US, ready to talk with Syria

215 Views 8 Votes

Saudi Arabia breaks with US, ready to talk with Syria
The Duran: Episode 963

Saudi Arabia Poised To Mend Relations With Assad In Major First Since War Began

Saudi Arabia Poised To Mend Relations With Assad In Major First Since War Began

Multiple international reports on Tuesday revealed that Saudi Arabia’s powerful intelligence chief traveled to Damascus Monday to meet with his Syrian counterpart in what’s being seen as a major step toward detente.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

What do you think?

8 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Video of BCC News & Azerbaijan President discussing Assange goes VIRAL