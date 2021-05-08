Saudi Arabia breaks with US, ready to talk with Syria
The Duran: Episode 963
Saudi Arabia Poised To Mend Relations With Assad In Major First Since War Began
Multiple international reports on Tuesday revealed that Saudi Arabia’s powerful intelligence chief traveled to Damascus Monday to meet with his Syrian counterpart in what’s being seen as a major step toward detente.
