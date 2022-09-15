The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The United States has even ceased to mask its direct military participation in the clashes with the Russian Armed Forces during the hostilities in Ukraine.

The ruling US party needs any victories of Ukrainian Armed Forces to raise its rating on the eve of the midterm elections to Congress. Democrats need to showcase any success of the Ukrainian army to justify the huge financial impact in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the economic downturn associated with the help to the Kyiv regime.

“The success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine became possible only thanks to the work of Western intelligence agencies,” said the chairman of the US Senate Committee on Intelligence. The official also added that the Ukrainians are coordinating all their actions with the Pentagon. And the US military are helping to “find the weaknesses of the Russians.”

The administration of President Biden is using the successful counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkiv direction for PR for their own purposes. Also, the main role in the intermediate victory won by the Americans is attributed to themselves. ”

The success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv direction is the brainchild of American intelligence,” said US Secretary of State Blinken. Similar theses were posted by one of the leading American newspapers, “The New York Times”, which reported that “Kyiv’s tactical successes were the result of operational training of Ukrainian units and the organization of operational intelligence exchange between theUnited States and Ukraine”.

