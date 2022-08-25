About Russian-ukrainian war

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Enough people, no cars

At present, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have no shortage of personnel in positions. But there is a huge problem with the removal of the wounded and the dead from the front line – there are few cars, they are destroyed by artillery fire in the first place. It is not possible to completely bury a car in the ground. And any projectile that explodes nearby inflicts damage. At best, these are holes in the body or broken glass. It is worse if a fragment gets into the engine or into the wheels, in which case the car is no longer on the move.

The Russians have heavy losses in tanks

So far, attacks from both ours and theirs are almost mirror-like: they last no more than an hour and a half, they go into battle with a formation of no more than two to five tanks and only after two to three hours of artillery shelling. If their tanks manage to advance close to our positions, then their infantry will soon catch up. But this is a rarity – there are also many losses on their part. Objectively, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have an advantage in anti-tank systems, so the Russians have a lot of losses in tanks. But the problem is that they have almost ten times more tanks. And they attack them time after time. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also carry out attacks, but they do it much less frequently and only after they are convinced of the effectiveness of artillery preparation.

There are catastrophically few shells for Soviet howitzers

American M777 howitzers are on the move all the time – they are transported almost non-stop along the entire frontline for safety. The Western allies have already supplied enough shells for the M777 and HIMARS to Ukraine to solve defense problems. But there are catastrophically few shells for Soviet howitzers, which are still in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they are worth their weight in gold. The same applies to mortar rounds and mortars themselves. Mortars in positions are also expendable, they live nomore than a week or two, they are calculated by drones and quickly destroyed. Therefore, mortar crews, having fired a shot or two, immediately run tens of meters to the side and hide in the trenches.

