US Neocons Target Erdogan, Seek Change in Turkey

US Neocons Target Erdogan, Seek Change in Turkey
Neocons take aim at Turkey
Hawks pushing for war and regime change in Iran have formed a new group to challenge Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Neocons take aim at Turkey – Responsible Statecraft

Prominent neoconservatives and other hawks have set their sights on Turkey, announcing a new Washington-based group "in response to Turkey's recent turn away from democracy and toward authoritarianism" on Thursday.

Alexander Mercouris

