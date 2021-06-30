EU drops Barnier plan. Xavier Bertrand set to squash Macron & dilute Le Pen support
The Duran: Episode 1021
Xavier Bertrand, the ex-insurance salesman who ‘smashed the jaws’ of the French far-right
The third man in the election might interrupt the predicted face-off between Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron in 2022.
Press play to listen to this article BRETEUIL, France – Xavier Bertrand is used to being underestimated: The former insurance salesman has been belittled for most of his life. Now he may be on his way to disrupting France’s next presidential election.
