US Missiles, Carriers to MidEast, Targets Iran; US Crumbles UN; Rus AWACS, S400 Destroy Ukr Jets; Ukr Avdeyevka Defence Crumbles

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Can we stop pretending that Israel is “fighting Hamas” or “targeting Hamas”? Anyone who knows the history of Palestine knows that Israel is targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure under the pretense that they are trying to eliminate Hamas. Well, Hamas has an extensive network of tunnels to hide in, so when Israel deliberately bombs a Palestinian bakery, to speed up the starvation of Palestinians, it’s ludicrous to claim they were targeting Hamas and just “accidentally” hit the bakery. Same with hospitals, schools and UN buildings. No matter the original purpose of this war, it is now a war the US… Read more »
Yes, they are called Jews. For you who are incredibly naive, Jews do not believe in Heaven as Christians do. Jews believe their “heaven” will be here on Earth and the sooner the Jews conquer the entire Planet the sooner Their heaven will become a reality. The Jewish term Tikkum Olam means “… we are partners with God in creating the world as it should be.” So Jews think it’s God’s will for “Them” to shape the World as THEY see fit. That is why there is Nothing off the table that Jews will not do to “shape the World… Read more »
C’mon. Joe Biden is not running America. Not even close. Talking about Biden as though he is making decisions about American Policy is like talking about Alice in Wonderland as a Historical Event. It plays into the hands of his Neocon Bosses who want the naive masses to think just that. Language is important. See Robert Whitaker on that.
“Biden’s Bosses” “Biden’s Handlers” “Biden’s Puppet Masters”. Now that’s not so hard, is it.