Biden neocon war drums beat louder
The Duran: Episode 1732
The Biden administration hasn’t been successful in anything it’s attempted to do so far, and it’s unlikely that this war push will end up any differently. Their motives are evil and their tactics are desperate. If Putin and XI can’t counter this bumbling fool, we’re all toast.
This “bumbling fool” is lucky if he is allowed to choose the bathroom he uses. He doesn’t decide anything. Don’t confuse the puppets with the puppeteers.
The neocons always think their wars are going to be a cakewalk — until they’re not. These people are the imbeciles of Western civilization. What does it say that they have attained such high places in the US government?
It says that the Khazars, who began their invasion of America in the 1880s, have successfully taken over. They are not representatives of Western Civilization, they are aliens who have taken control of and are destroying their host Nations.
You have to understand this clearly if you want to know what is going on.
Scott Ritter did a very good analysis on Judging Freedom a couple days ago. The US is now putting pressure on Israel to wind down, and it appears Israel is doing so. If this escalates, Israel cannot defend itself from the surrounding countries. Iran can level Israel and no one can stop that, but that is not want they really want. Pakistan has threatened to nuke Israel if Israel nukes Iran. The US carrier task groups are staying so far away from the region they are not really useful, and are being used for threat factor. Turkey is threatening to… Read more »
Wow, you have provided a lot of information here which is very valuable. Certainly helps me to see what is going on. I appreciate that!
Isn’t this a trick? Ukraine is the target of subs and aircraft carriers