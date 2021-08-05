US Kicks Off Giant Combined US Pacific Naval Exercises; China Russia Undeterred
News Topic 243
US ‘large-scale’ military exercises cannot scare China, Russia: Global Times editorial
US ‘large-scale’ military exercises cannot scare China, Russia: Global Times editorial
An F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet takes off on the deck of the US Navy USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea on Tuesday. China is allowing a US Navy aircraft carrier and its battle group to make a port call in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region after it turned down similar request in September.
US incapable of simultaneously confronting China, Russia
US incapable of simultaneously confronting China, Russia
This handout photo courtesy of US Navy, made available on July 24, shows (left to right) French navy frigate FS Languedoc, aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, and guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey steaming in formation in the Arabian Sea.
Russian troops to operate modern PLA equipment for 1st time in joint exercise, ‘shows mutual trust’
Russian troops to operate modern PLA equipment for 1st time in joint exercise, ‘shows mutual trust’
Chinese and Russian troops have been eagerly preparing for the upcoming Zapad/Interaction-2021 exercise in China, with the participating Russian servicemen provided with modern weapons and equipment of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for the first time in a move Chinese experts said displays high level of mutual trust and will enhance joint combat capabilities of the two militaries.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.