Globalist Payday. IMF Creates $650 Billion slush fund
IMF Creates Record $650 Billion Slush Fund For Pandemic Relief
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a record $650 billion in special drawing rights (SDRs) to ‘help nations dealing with mounting debt and the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic,’ according to Bloomberg, which notes that it’s the largest resource injection in the organization’s history.
And presumably this isn’t ‘real’ money, but fiat currency created electronically. It’s really digital power they create and bestow on preferred agents to do their bidding.