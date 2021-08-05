in Latest, Video

Globalist Payday. IMF Creates $650 Billion slush fund

Globalist Payday. IMF Creates $650 Billion slush fund

IMF Creates Record $650 Billion Slush Fund For Pandemic Relief

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a record $650 billion in special drawing rights (SDRs) to ‘help nations dealing with mounting debt and the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic,’ according to Bloomberg, which notes that it’s the largest resource injection in the organization’s history.

Alex Christoforou

Greg
Greg
August 5, 2021

And presumably this isn’t ‘real’ money, but fiat currency created electronically. It’s really digital power they create and bestow on preferred agents to do their bidding.

