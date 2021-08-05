Andrew Cuomo, CNN and Democrat political backroom deals
The Duran: Episode 1055
Cuomo blasted for slideshow proving he touches ‘everyone’ amid sexual harassment scandal
Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., set Twitter ablaze Tuesday with a bizarre slideshow of him touching and kissing people during a pre-recorded denial that he sexually harassed multiple women. “I do it with everyone.
I can fully understand why Cuomo is clinging on to power. He lives in a world in which Biden can be president despite being caught lying dozens of times on camera throughout his entire political career. Who’s corruption is widespread and widely known. And despite very credible me too allegations against him as well.
In that climate why would Cuomo resign? I’ll bet he thinks he’s being unfairly treated and feeling like the victim.