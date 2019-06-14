US, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UK…who is behind the false flag in Gulf of Oman?

Submitted by Richard Galustian…

First let me be clear; I greatly admired the principles that American’s used to espouse, in my lifetime; I am very fond of the majority of the people; I’ve spent in total some of years living there, in different States; it is I suppose mostly the silent majority, the ‘middle Americans’ that I am most fond of…certainly not the ‘elite’, the super rich 1% ‘ters …it has as a Country dramatically changed since 9/11….and sadly the Catch 22 that defines America today is best summed up thus:

“The United States is exceptional, just like every country is. But it has problems just like every other country has. It ought to be able to learn from other countries but it refuses, because it believes it’s exceptional…”

The above is a recent quote by eighty one year old Jared Mason Diamond, an American historian.

Let’s talk specifics.

According to a Middle Eastern English language newspaper of 12 June, “the US appears confident that boosting its military presence in the Gulf is having an impact on Iran’s behaviour in the region but insisted that the end goal is still to bring Tehran to the negotiating table”.

What does it mean when the US, at its most arrogant, says, “it is having an impact on Iran”? What bullshit. Iran, ancient Persia (the second oldest civilisation on the planet after China) doesn’t give a damn what America says or does; never did since its 1979 revolution. Nor does China for that matter.

Who is threatening who?

In the case of Iran, is Iran in the Gulf of Mexico with its Navy or is the huge American Navy in the Persian Gulf supported by numerous US Military Bases in the region threatening Iran?

Now yesterday new very serious news, a lie, was confirmed by Pompeo: “It is the assessment of the United States that the Islamic Republic of Iran is responsible for the attacks.”on the two oil tankers the other side of the Strait of Hormuz, in the Gulf of Oman.

Why would Iran?

Without any doubt this is a false flag operation to blame Iran in order to create circumstances for Neocons like Pompeo and ‘President Bolton’ to start a war with Iran.

Where and what is President Trump? Does he really know what’s going on?

Let American madmen Neocon Zionists have their wish (as dictated by Netanyahu); let the US attack Iran ….and then see what happens!

While the US attempts to start yet a new war also ask yourself why there are upwards of nearly a thousand US Military bases around the world?

There is no doubt that US, with Israel, are the two most dangerous terrorist States that exist today in the world and that they both threaten world peace, even nuclear Armageddon, more than any countries on earth. Yet anyone who says the truth is labelled ‘a conspiracy theorist ‘ or ‘a Russian sympathiser’. I am neither.

America is today like a wounded animal as it faces its gradual decline as an Empire, much like the Roman, Ottoman and British Empires did.

But let’s forget at this time Iran (also Syria and Venezuela et al and regime changing), how about talking of this US Administration’s threat to British democracy?

The Guardian reported on the 9th June: “Labour has accused Donald Trump’s top official, Mike Pompeo, of trying to stop Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister, after he was caught on tape telling Jewish leaders that he would “push back” against the party’s leadership. In a recording leaked to the Washington Post, the US secretary of state was asked what he would do if Corbyn were to be elected as prime minister, after sustained criticism over Labour’s handling of accusations of antisemitism within the party.”

Pompeo added “It could be that Mr Corbyn manages to run the gauntlet and get elected,” he said on the recording. “It’s possible. You should know, we won’t wait for him to do those things to begin to push back. We will do our level best. It’s too risky and too important and too hard once it’s already happened.”

Is this not the most serious threat ever to the world’s oldest parliamentary democracy, that has been in existence from the early 13th century. America as an independent country has been around since only the latter part of the 18th Century!

That said, America is today singularly the most powerful State on earth with a military bigger than the rest of the world’s countries combined; She spends trillions of dollars a year on defence, security and wars; with a global state surveillance reach that can see and hear anyone with a phone and a laptop at any time, and we Brits, our precious BBC in particular, remain silent despite the US’s top diplomat implying that the US will act to undermine a potential democratically elected leader of the UK if needs be.

If needs be for who?

What happened to British reporters and media? Why is this not front page news? Why are their few protestations?

Face it. This is a new bureaucratic ‘soviet style’ loving America; not the beloved one of the past. It can no longer be described as ‘the land of the free.’ It bears no resemblance to its former self. It is more ‘Soviet’ than ever was the USSR and to more accurately describe it, it is today a totalitarian State much like the one described by Orwell in his book ‘ 1984’.

Should all people on earth be frightened? Your damn right we should be. The US (and Israel with an estimated 500, give or take, nuclear weapons), have spent trillions of dollars building, since WW11, tens of thousands of nuclear weapons; you would need only a handful to destroy the earth; what a waste of money! What insanity!

The only hope, maybe the last hope, is for a positive outcome in the US elections in 2020 and the only Presidential candidate, so far, that not only can save Americans but all citizens of the world, is Tulsi Gabbard.

Maybe other similar candidates will emerge but for now, the only political figure currently talking about the very real potential for nuclear war and speaking common sense against such madness, is her.