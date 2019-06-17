Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK) and the Gulf of Oman tanker attacks

Submitted by Mousumi Roy…

Again, a Republican administration is lying in order to provoke a war against an oil-rich Middle Eastern country. Wondering if Biden will once again repeat the lies in order to justify another invasion or whether he will actually look at the evidence this time? Looks like Iran is being set up with another false flag involving ship- America’s favourite excuse for war. Too bad it’s so much easier to start a war than to stop one. ‪Major U.S. news networks, including MS-NBC, CNN, and Fake News, featured the usual mouthpieces for Israel’s substantial lobby in Washington, backing up Pompeo’s unsubstantiated claim that Iran carried out the recent attacks on the two vessels in the Gulf of Oman, as well as the May 12 attack on ships at anchor off Fujairah.

Flying objects suggested that the real damage was from torpedoes, not mines which would have blown holes below the waterline. My first guess would be the Mossad. The right wing government under Bibi Netanyahu would do anything, commit any international crime, if they could get the US to attack Iran. Iran is their main rival in that part of the world and the Israelis desperately want to keep them down.

This hegemony allows the Washington to print it’s way into endless wars while the nation goes to pot. In any event, people forget Russia and Iran signed security guarantees and China wouldn’t take much of a shine to a US invasion of Iran. Obviously the top of the Qui Bono is Israel, which has long been trying to engineer a US invasion. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are in tow and Qatar has gas that can be transited to Europe. Mueller derailed the investigation into Saudi Arabia’s support of the 9/11 hijacker patsies, none of whom appeared on the flight manifests. There are other inconvenient truths about them, especially Atta.

This latest false flag is a pathetically obvious frame up. Btw, Eric Prince met with the intelligence officials of Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE in Seychelles on January 11, 2017 for an after action review of their election interference successes. Do people remember any of these foreign state actors being investigated? There are over a half dozen companies tied into these country’s intelligence and defense complexes that were involved in hacking and shaping opinion on social media in the US elections.

‪The Israeli attack on the USS Liberty was kept secret for decades since it was intended as a false flag to blame Egypt and justify your assistance in attacking Egypt. Unfortunately for the plotters, the good ship just refused to sink. The surviving crew were sworn to secrecy under threat of treason if they told the truth.

Ironically, on the very same day the House Intelligence Committee was hearing evidence about the threat of “deep fake videos” during the upcoming presidential election campaign, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released a video, along with photographs, purporting to show a boat belonging to the IRGC removing an unexploded limpet mine from the side of the Kokuka Courageous, which was carrying highly-flammable methanol from Saudi Arabia to Singapore.

After suffering from explosions, the captains of both the Japanese and Norwegian owned vessels ordered their crews to abandon ship. Yutaka Katada, the president of Kokuka Sangyo Marine, the company that owns the Kokuka Courageous, said the attack on his firm’s vessel did not come from a mine, as alleged by Pompeo and CENTCOM, but from a “flying shell.”

The explosion was too far above the water line to have been from a mine, Katada told the press in Tokyo. There was skepticism in Iran and Japan about Pompeo’s unsubstantiated claims about the most recent attack, which involved a Japanese-owned vessel during Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Iran. Abe was in Tehran to negotiate a dialogue between The Doofus and the Iranian leadership. From Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said “suspicious doesn’t begin to describe” the attack on a Japanese-owned vessel during the visit of Abe to Iran, the first visit by a Japanese President to Iran in over 40 years. Although Pompeo stated, in his accusation against Iran, that no proxy group has the means or sophistication to carry out such attacks on vessels in the Persian Gulf, he is flat out wrong.

One terrorist group, the Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK), which has committed countless attacks against Iranian and U.S. targets inside and outside of Iran, would have every reason plus the means to attack a Japanese-owned vessel during Abe’s visit.

The MEK stands opposed to three-way talks between Japan, Iran, and the U.S., with Abe acting as mediator. Abe reportedly carried a letter from The Trump to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, who, according to Khamenei’s website, rejected the letter. Last month, Trump tweeted: “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran.” The MEK has paid Bolton and Trumps’ lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, lucrative speaking fees to address the cult-like organization’s annual meeting in Paris.

Nevertheless, neither Bolton nor Giuliani have registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) as lobbyists for the MEK.