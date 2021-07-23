US F-35 Checkmated: Russia Unveils New Light 5G Fighter Jet
News Topic 230
Russia unveils Sukhoi Checkmate, new light fighter jet
Russia unveils Sukhoi Checkmate, new light fighter jet
Russia has unveiled the Sukhoi Checkmate, a new fifth-generation fighter jet intended to supplement the Su-57 and conquer the international market. A mockup of the aircraft was presented in a grand ceremony on the opening day of the MAKS airshow in Moscow on July 20, 2021.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.