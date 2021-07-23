in Latest, Video

US F-35 Checkmated: Russia Unveils New Light 5G Fighter Jet

Russia unveils Sukhoi Checkmate, new light fighter jet

Russia has unveiled the Sukhoi Checkmate, a new fifth-generation fighter jet intended to supplement the Su-57 and conquer the international market. A mockup of the aircraft was presented in a grand ceremony on the opening day of the MAKS airshow in Moscow on July 20, 2021.

Alexander Mercouris

