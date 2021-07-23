in Latest, Video

Not even Don Lemon could save Biden during CNN town hall

262 Views 5 Votes 3 Comments

Not even Don Lemon could save Biden during CNN town hall

****News Topic 489*****
Biden, Don Lemon roasted for performances during CNN town hall: ‘Uncomfortable to watch’

Biden, Don Lemon roasted for performances during CNN town hall: ‘Uncomfortable to watch’

CNN’s heavily promoted town hall event with President Biden lit up social media for all the wrong reasons on Wednesday night as everything from crowd size to moderator Don Lemon’s performance was roasted. Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Epstein kicked things off by pointing out the tiny crowd.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sue Rarick
Sue Rarick
July 23, 2021

Ouch

2
Reply
joeg
joeg
July 23, 2021

HHAHAHAHAHHAAAAAA

Fun watching the War Empire struggle and crumble 🙂

2
Reply
BaronVonWeaselTeets
BaronVonWeaselTeets
July 23, 2021

Biden makes Trudeau siund intelligent.

0
Reply

US F-35 Checkmated: Russia Unveils New Light 5G Fighter Jet

Merkel makes Germany look weak. Sets up Ukraine slush fund in Nord Stream 2 deal with U.S.