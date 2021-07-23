in Latest, Video

Merkel makes Germany look weak. Sets up Ukraine slush fund in Nord Stream 2 deal with U.S.

317 Views 3 Votes 1 Comment

Merkel makes Germany look weak. Sets up Ukraine slush fund in Nord Stream 2 deal with U.S.
The Duran: Episode 1045

US strikes Ukraine-centered Nord Stream 2 ‘deal’ with Germany – Putin & Merkel ‘satisfied’ with pipeline’s near-completion

US strikes Ukraine-centered Nord Stream 2 ‘deal’ with Germany – Putin & Merkel ‘satisfied’ with key pipeline’s near-completions

Washington and Berlin have struck a deal that would see the Americans drop opposition to the almost-complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline for transporting Russian gas, in exchange for Germany promising extensive investments in Ukraine. White House officials confirmed the existence of the agreement on Wednesday, details of which were leaked to the press earlier in the week.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kerwas
Kerwas
July 23, 2021

Point is that NS2 will be in operation. 150 million? thats pocketchange for Berlin. 3Billion? Not worth the hassle.
Saktions “if” russia will use the Gas to blackmail Germany? As if they ever did. You pay, you get the Gas.
This is a complete Victory for Germany.

0
Reply

Not even Don Lemon could save Biden during CNN town hall

Italians protest Draghi’s mandatory passport