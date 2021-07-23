Merkel makes Germany look weak. Sets up Ukraine slush fund in Nord Stream 2 deal with U.S.
The Duran: Episode 1045
US strikes Ukraine-centered Nord Stream 2 ‘deal’ with Germany – Putin & Merkel ‘satisfied’ with pipeline’s near-completion
Washington and Berlin have struck a deal that would see the Americans drop opposition to the almost-complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline for transporting Russian gas, in exchange for Germany promising extensive investments in Ukraine. White House officials confirmed the existence of the agreement on Wednesday, details of which were leaked to the press earlier in the week.
Point is that NS2 will be in operation. 150 million? thats pocketchange for Berlin. 3Billion? Not worth the hassle.
Saktions “if” russia will use the Gas to blackmail Germany? As if they ever did. You pay, you get the Gas.
This is a complete Victory for Germany.