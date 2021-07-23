The Guardian’s Sham Reporting – Majority of Covid misinformation came from 12 people

Majority of Covid misinformation came from 12 people, report finds The vast majority of Covid-19 anti-vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories originated from just 12 people, a report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) cited by the White House this week found.

The disinformation dozen by the CCDH report

The Center for Countering Digital Hate is a not-for-profit NGO, (Non Government Organization – basically a psyops org), that seeks to disrupt the architecture of online hate and misinformation, (Trigger hate and misinformation to defame and discredit 12 upstanding citizens).

Digital technology has changed forever the way we communicate, build relationships, share knowledge, set social standards, and negotiate and assert our society’s values. Digital spaces have been colonised and their unique dynamics exploited by fringe movements that instrumentalise hate and misinformation. (Yes by the psyops NGOs such a Google, facebook, the CCDH, Youtube, Twitter.)

These movements are opportunistic, agile and confident in exerting influence and persuading people. Over time these actors, advocating diverse causes – from anti-feminism to ethnic nationalism (BLM, Antifa, Critical Race theory) to denial of scientific consensus, (Ivermectin is effective against Covid 19), – have formed a Digital Counter Enlightenment.

Their trolling, disinformation and skilled advocacy of their causes has re-socialized the offline world for the worse. The Center’s work combines both analysis and active disruption of these networks. CCDH’s solutions seek to increase the economic, political and social costs of all parts of the infrastructure – the actors, systems and culture – that support, and often profit from hate and misinformation. (Big Pharma, Big Tech, Wall Street, just some of the elites that profit from gaslighting the public)

The 12 people that they name in the report and the Whitehouse is now asking Facebook to censor can be seen at the Sham document at the Guardian.

I have my own list of 12 people who create the most disinformation, which I call lying.

Joe Biden Dr Fauci Dr Tedros Bill Gates Rachel Maddow Brian Stelter Nancy Pelosi Liz Cheney Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy Jen Psaki

Joe Biden is always remote from the truth, he only accidently aligns with facts when it is convenient. Fauci has a similar personality disorder. Neither seem to understand evidence, facts, honesty or transparency. The problem is that they hold positions of power and platforms that mean their disinformation is evil because of the abuse of their authority.

