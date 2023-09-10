US/EU pressure UAE in effort to pick apart BRICS

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
UAE is the most degenerated society of the middle east. Dubai is ancient Rome of our time. Slave owning society where all labour is done by imported slaves. Upper classes spend oil money for the most ridiculous nonsense.