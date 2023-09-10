The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Top US/Ukr Officials Signal Ukr Offensive Ending, Dodge Talk Failure; Big Rus Offensive Rumours Grow; West Humiliated at G20 as BRICS Strengthens
Topic 960
For all humanity, not only Russian safety, NATO must be fully destabilized and at lest partially dismantled. This is in the self interest of the USA as they can not continue manipulating the sinking society of the far west asian continent.
The world is now looking at a convergence of circumstances. Those circumstances are NATO’s loss in Ukraine. A very real possibility of a hot war between the US and Russia and or China. A world wide economic crisis driven by a worldwide banking crisis, and a massive reduction in world trade. A worldwide diplomatic crisis, based on a total lack of credibility of the US and Europe, making treaties and agreements difficult . An energy crisis in Europe. A political corruption crisis in the US and Europe. The BRICS nations are currently the best positioned to deal with these crisis,… Read more »
According to many people I have heard, that have actual experience in US intelligence, the information that is actually received at the highest levels of the US government is often altered to fit the narrative of what the people at the top are promoting. How insane is that? It is little wonder that the government continues to make serious errors in judgement when they are creating their own information and reality.