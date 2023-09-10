in Latest, Video, News

Putin, Lavrov G20 win. Pirate Scholz stole G20 show. UN SWIFT offer to trick Russia. Dr. BoJo. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Putin, Lavrov G20 win. Pirate Scholz stole G20 show. UN SWIFT offer to trick Russia. Dr. BoJo. U/1
Alex Christoforou

September 10, 2023

You have to think that the Democrats now see Biden as a substantial liability. They are looking very incompetent at present. It would not be surprising if they tried to get him out of the picture as soon as possible.
Perhaps the US Citizens are paying some attention, for a change, and are embarrassed enough to turn on the geriatric class of politicians in the coming election. I guess we will see.

September 10, 2023

I love the trees especially that pine tree, do you know what it is? Stuff the G20, the trees are preferable.

September 10, 2023

Biden and Blinken sound like members of Santa’s reindeer team.

Go Biden, Go Blinken, while America is sinkin.
What could you be thinkin, in your empty heads?

