US-China Relations Drift Into Crisis as China Plans Fighter Jets Flights over Taiwan

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

US-China Relations Drift Into Crisis as China Plans Fighter Jets Flights over Taiwan
PLA jets will eventually patrol over Taiwan: Global Times editorial

File photo: China Military The Taiwan question has been kept brewing. More than half of China’s diplomatic troubles are related to it. In the long run, the cost of maintaining the current peace in the Taiwan Straits will only increase for the Chinese mainland.

Alexander Mercouris

