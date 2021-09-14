in Latest, Video

UK government continues to flip flop. Health Minister says NO passports, NO lockdowns

The Duran: Episode 1087

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid announced on Sunday that the government would not be introducing Covid-19 passports after a review on the matter and that it was not anticipating any more lockdowns.

The Duran

