UK government continues to flip flop. Health minister says NO passports, NO lockdowns

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The Duran: Episode 1087
UK health minister says govt will NOT introduce Covid vaccine passports, lockdowns over Christmas unlikely
UK Health Minister Sajid Javid announced on Sunday that the government would not be introducing Covid-19 passports after a review on the matter and that it was not anticipating any more lockdowns.
