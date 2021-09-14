The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
NATO war games in Riga, Latvia city center shocks pedestrians
Latvian military apologizes for GUNFIRE in busy streets of Riga which left civilians terrified amid major NATO war games (VIDEOS)
Latvia’s capital RIga briefly turned into a warzone at the weekend, with heavily armed soldiers firing weapons among startled civilians. The firefight turned out to be an exercise that had somehow not been marked or cordoned off. Multiple videos of the incident surfaced online on Saturday, promptly going viral.
