The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

During the Russian operation in Ukraine, information about the activities of American biological laboratories leaked to the network not only in this country, but also in the entire post-Soviet space.

Recall, according to the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kirillov, during a special operation, the Russian military discovered 30 biological laboratories in Ukraine, allegedly producing bioweapons.

“The Russian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly drawn attention to the military biological programs that are being implemented by the Pentagon in the post-Soviet space. Including a network has been formed on the territory of Ukraine that includes more than 30 biological laboratories, which can be divided into research and sanitary and epidemiological,” Kirillov commented the received data.

It has also become known that the customers of the work are the US Department of Defense Office for Reducing the Military Threat. American companies affiliated with the military department, for example, Black and Veatch, participate in the implementation of projects.

From the documents received by the Russian troops, it became known that work in biolaboratories was carried out in three key areas: monitoring the situation in the proposed areas for the deployment of NATO troops, collecting and exporting strains of dangerous microorganisms to the United States, as well as conducting research work to study potential agents of biological weapons.

Documents from American biological laboratories in Ukraine and the strains they study are presented below:

1. Yersinia pestis – plague vaccine strain (5 tubes)

2. Leptospira interrongans – leptospirosis (232 tubes)

3. Bacillus anthracis – anthrax vaccine strain (6 tubes)

4. Brucella abortus – vaccine strain of brucellosis (10 tubes)

5. Francisella tularensis – tularemia vaccine strain (30 tubes)

6. Listeria monocytogeries – listeriosis (10 tubes)

7. Yersinia pseudotuberculosis – pseudotuberculosis (5 tubes)

Additional attention to the work of biolaboratories on the territory of Ukraine is also attracted by the fact that Washington is trying in every possible way to hush up and hide any information about the activities of laboratories and the research conducted in them.

So, just the other day, the network was blown up by a resonant statement by the official representative of the US State Department, Victoria Nuland, who actually confirmed the data that there are biological laboratories associated with the United States on the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, it is noteworthy that the State Department almost once tried to refute the words of its own employee and stated that the Americans were not developing bioweapons on the territory of Ukraine.

This can be explained by the fact that such developments directly violate the first article of the international convention on biological weapons. At the same time, Washington understands that the real responsibility for the spread of dangerous strains lies with the United States, and if information about the development of bioweapons leaks into the network, then Washington will face a world-class scandal.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also did not stand aside about the news on US biolabs.

“There are 336 laboratories in 30 countries under US control, including 26 in Ukraine alone. The United States must fully account for its biological warfare activities at home and abroad, providing access to a multilateral review”, the Celestial Empire said.

Yes, Washington’s official position is that the laboratory in the CIS countries, supervised by the United States since 2005, only disposed of pathogens brought from all over the world, but even such a statement raises questions from the point of view of international law.

In addition, if these were harmless laboratories, then there are more than a thousand of them in the United States, and they could act quietly and develop various strains. But for some reason they deployed them not in their homeland, but near the borders of their potential enemy. And the reaction of Nuland herself also raises questions: if there was nothing serious in the laboratories, then why was she so worried about the information leaked to the network?

In this sense, the issue of American biological laboratories in the post-Soviet space may turn out to be much deeper and more serious than it looks at first glance. Because if the Russian side manages to prove that Washington was developing dangerous strains, the the American authorities will be convicted of a very serious crime against humanity.

But this is not so bad, because a real nightmare will come if some of the strains, in a hasty attempt to hide information from the advancing Russian troops, leaked outside the laboratory and are now spreading to the territory of Ukraine and its neighboring countries…

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report