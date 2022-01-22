The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
US Admin Faced with Debacle as Germany’s Scholz Declines Meeting with Biden over Ukraine/Russia
Germany Has Little Maneuvering Room in Ukraine Conflict
The U.S. wants to impose harsh sanctions on Russia invades Ukraine. But the German government is putting on the brakes out of fears over the economic consequences and what punitive measures could mean for energy supplies for a country that gets much of its gas from Moscow.
German conservative leader warns against Russian SWIFT suspension
Germany Blocks NATO Ally From Transferring Weapons to Ukraine
Germany is blocking North Atlantic Treaty Organization ally Estonia from giving military support to Ukraine by refusing to issue permits for German-origin weapons to be exported to Kyiv as it braces for a potential Russian invasion. Unlike the U.S., Britain, Poland and other allies, the German government has declined to export lethal weapons directly to Ukraine.
This is show business. The Yanks have a nuclear base in Germany and as many as seven other military bases. Germany is an occupied country, ruled over by jews.
Forty bases, I understand and perhaps that occupation is at last coming to an end. Forget about the jews.
What would be the point of Scholz meeting with Biden on any issue?
It is time that the Germans do think of their own interests not willing anymore to abide by the interests of the USA, as it has done in the war against Yugoslavia.
I totally agree.
How ironic that the two adversary nations of WW2 are actually finding common ground of resistance on the run up by the USA to WW3.
Can it be that the USA will not manage to start WW3 as easily as they started WW2?
What next? Will we see the USA asked to leave German territory?
I have no doubt German diplomats have pointed out to their political masters that after WW1 Germany and the Soviets were allies and all went well. It was when the lunatic Hitler decided to conquer the USSR that things went wrong.
