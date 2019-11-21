UPDATE — Head of Burisma Holdings Linked to Hunter Biden Is Indicted in Ukraine – THEN GOES MISSING

Hunter Biden: board member of Burisma from April 2014 to April 2019 The head of Burisma Holdings was indicted this week in Ukraine! Ukrainian Prosecutor General indicted Burisma owner Nikolai Zlochevsky.

The indictment was damning and revealed Hunter Biden’s income under his contract with Burisma is a “link that reveals how money is siphoned [from Ukraine].”

Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden took a lucrative post on the Burisma Board in 2014.Hunter Biden was making millions from the corrupt Ukrainian oil and gas company.

Joe Biden’s drug addict son Hunter was sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company and being paid by some accounts over $200,000 a month even though he had zero experience in the field.

Now this…

Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky has gone missing.

According to Reuters, the investigation is on hold because Zlochevsky has gone missing!

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!