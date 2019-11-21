Ukrainian MP Claims $7.4 Billion Obama-Linked Laundering, Puts Biden Group Take At $16.5 Million

“Biden received money that did not come from the company’s successful operation but rather from money stolen from citizens”

Update 2: Dobinsky, the MP, says one of the leaked documents is a “signed suspicion” at 1:19 in the video below. This has been described in Ukrainian media as an investigative step which documents allegations against an individual or individuals, similar to a criminal referral. While Donibsky says during the press conference that “Zlochevsky was charged,” we have updated our headline and report accordingly.

A transcription of key portions of the press conference can found here, via Tanya Tay Posobiec.

Update: Reuters sheds additional light on the press conference, noting that the document from the Prosecutor General’s office was leaked and not officially released.

***

A Ukrainian MP says a document leaked from the Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General contains claims against Burisma owner Nikolai Zlochevsky, as well as Hunter Biden and his partners – who allegedly received $16.5 million for their ‘services’ – according to Alexander Dubinsky of the ruling Servant of the People Party.

