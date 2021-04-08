United Airlines CRAZY plan to hire pilots based on WOKE ideology
Taking wokeism to new heights? United Airlines pledges 50% of pilot trainees will be women & minorities
United Airlines has been skewered on social media after announcing that it hopes to recruit more ‘diverse’ pilots, prompting many to accuse the company of abandoning merit-based hiring practices to appeal to the woke mob.
