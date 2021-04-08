in Latest, Video

United Airlines CRAZY plan to hire pilots based on WOKE ideology

United Airlines CRAZY plan to hire pilots based on WOKE ideology
Taking wokeism to new heights? United Airlines pledges 50% of pilot trainees will be women & minorities

Taking wokeism to new heights? United Airlines pledges 50% of pilot trainees will be women & minorities

United Airlines has been skewered on social media after announcing that it hopes to recruit more ‘diverse’ pilots, prompting many to accuse the company of abandoning merit-based hiring practices to appeal to the woke mob.

