Uniq real debate in Western media about Ukraine conflict from 22 mar 2022.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

15″42

“Paul: Yeah, I mean if we’re talking about lost opportunities, I think it’s important to particularly think about the war in DONBAS and how that could have been brought to an end and this whole disaster frankly would have been avoided. And Kathryn made a good point about agency when she said that, you know, the protesters on MAIDAN were not acting on behalf of western states, they were their own agents. Though I would add that it would have been better if we had not gotten involved, our foreign secretary mister Baird turned up on MAIDAN and gave support, our embassy opened its doors to protesters, when imagine if Sergei LABAROV had turned up here in Ottawa during the truck protests and the Russian embassy down the street opened up its doors, we would have been outraged. But beyond that, again, taking this point about agency, there have been multiple academic surveys of what happened in 2014 during the so-called “Russian spring.” As well as surveys by independent groups such as the international crisis group who are not Pro-Russian in any way. And they’ve all made the same point. That this anti-MAIDAN Russian spring was very largely a bottom-up, spontaneous process in which the people of DONBAS displayed their own agency. So this is an internal Ukrainian conflict, it’s not a Russian-Ukrainian conflict. But we in the west never, ever wanted to recognize that. We supported the Ukrainian government when it waged war on its own people, when it shelled its own people for eight years. Killing hundreds of civilians, incidentally in DONBAS and in 2015 there were the so-called MINSK agreements and the key point of the MINSK agreements was that there should be special status, political autonomy for the DONETSK and LUHANSK province. Now the Ukrainian government refused repeatedly to carry this out despite having pledged to do it. It said it wouldn’t. And indeed in recent months it’s made it very, very clear to everybody that it had absolutely no intention of doing this. This, despite the fact it was the only way — the only way in practice of resolving this war peacefully. And the problem is that we in the west made no effort to use our leverage over Ukraine to persuade it to do what had to be done. Instead, we said to Ukraine: We support you, whatever you do. Here’s money. Here’s weapons. Here’s military training. And if you don’t carry out – don’t do this compromise well, so what. And in that sense we gave the Ukrainians absolutely no incentive to bring the war to an end through some sort of compromise. And in that way, I think we led to an ever-worsening situation in which the Russians decided there was no way out other than acting in this way, that’s doesn’t justify what they did which was an enormous overreaction but still, by pushing the MAIDAN revolution which we did support even if we didn’t produce it and by supporting the Ukrainian government in its war against DONBAS, by not inducing it to make peace, we have helped create the situation which is happening.”

“In that sense we gave the Ukrainians absolutely no incentive to bring the war to an end through some sort of compromise.”

This person is naive thinking we did it by accident. But still it’s the only real English speaking debate on Ukraine I saw in Western mainstream Media. Truth was we did it on purpose and not only did not incentive them to make peace we actively made sure they will not make peace. Also funny how the subtitles miss some stuff he said and I had to edit them to represent what he really said.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report