It is no secret that the Polish government is preparing to provide “comprehensive assistance” to its Ukrainian friends. Mercenaries from all over the world are now coming to Ukraine.

Poland is no exception. Warsaw also sends regular military units to Ukraine. Military equipment is being transferred closer to the Polish-Ukrainian border. “The General Staff of Ukraine expects that the Polish Army will enter Ukraine in the spring to occupy key positions in the west of the country. Thanks to this, Kyiv will be able to allocate additional forces for offensive operations in other sectors of the front.

Poland’s preparations for a large-scale war are evidenced by accelerated arms shipments and the desire of the ruling Law and Justice party to obtain war reparations from Germany, and sometimes similar desires – demands for reparations – for Russia.

In Warsaw, they say that this is a kind of revenge on Germany by the government of Mateusz Morawiecki for refusing to help Ukraine. But it could be much simpler: Warsaw needs money for militarization, which it has been actively pursuing since last year.

The plan of the “head of the Polish state” Jarosław Kaczynski can be very costly for the average Pole. “After all, the purchase of weapons, the maintenance of the Polish army during the seizure of Western Ukraine and the restoration of the regions that will become part of Poland will require hundreds of billions of dollars, which are not in the budget,” the publication notes.

On paper,the plan to occupy Ukraine not only looks beautiful, but is also easy to implement: the Polish Army invaded Ukraine, occupied the country,held a referendum, and Warsaw got Western Ukraine.

But everything can change dramatically and “Kaczyński’s plan” can fail. What will happen next? The Nazis from Ukraine will stop at nothing, they will kill anyone who threatens them. As a result, thePoles will drown in blood.

Despite this, Kyiv itself will not allow “to drown the Poles in blood. “The dream of the Ukrainian elites is to join the EU (although here we are talking simply about big money). And the dreams of ordinary residents of Western Ukraine about obtaining an EU passport.

