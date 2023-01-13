in Latest

The Trotskyite Roots of the Neo Con Parasite and the PNAC Program for Never-ending Wars

In this episode of the Mel K Show, Matt Ehret was invited to discuss his recent article on the PNAC origins of the NDAA 2023 and the bizarre rise of neo-conservativism that emerged out of a hive of Trotskyists after World War II. Click below to watch the full program on Rumble, Bitchute, and Youtube:
The Roots of the Neo Con Parasite and the PNAC Program for Never-ending Wars (Mel K Show) by MatthewEhret

In this episode of the Mel K Show, Matt Ehret was invited to discuss his recent article on the PNAC origins of the NDAA 2023 and the origins of the neo conservative ideologues that emerged out of the Trotskyist hive of neo-Bolsheviks after WWII.

 
 

January 13, 2023

Your PNAC started ~240 years ago with your doodle dandy empire. Last century the Brit’s leant a hand with Balfour/Rothschild & the Nazis that Rockefeller supported until they’d done their bit. Now it’s the leftover trash killing un-peoples for more bigbucks – The centuries old us Vs them for the money that’s in it. Propaganda dividing un-peoples to obey their masters. Egret’s place Canada changed after JFK & the first Trudeau. I was there & I left this temporary pretend alternate to the Empire to flee this maddening crowd but they followed me as they must do everywhere because…the fraud… Read more »

