‘It’s Not Call Of Duty’ Foreign Fighter In Ukraine TELL ALL Interview (Fallujah Combat Veteran)

43:54

Soldier: The Russians would be out there waiting or they’d have their helicopters up in the air circling that area. So but you know a lot of that was the East, where there are a lot of pro-Russians even you know the Ukrainians out there. The civilian Ukrainians didn’t like the idea of us being there, they kind of wanted Russia to have the territory. So obviously it had to be in the military itself that was leaking it. Because the civilians had no idea of our operation, but yee it’s happening more than a few times to us.

Interviewer: And you’re getting that from the other side too? Ukrainians who are within that red zone. Are there people tipping off the legion and all the Ukrainian command where the Russian positions are, Is it going both ways?

Soldier:No.

Interview:right.

Soldier:No. We haven’t, from my team perspective, you know we haven’t got intelligence from any Ukrainians about Russian positions

