25% of Ukrainian troops under criminal investigation since April 2014

The military prosecutor’s offices of Ukraine have opened more than 27,000 criminal cases against 43,000 Ukrainian servicemen since April 2014, which is about 25 percent of all soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the chief military prosecutor, Anatolii Matios, said Tuesday, as reported by Sputnik.

“Since April 2014, the crime rate among military personnel has increased dramatically and remains consistently high … During the entire period, military prosecutor’s offices registered … 27,200 criminal offenses and crimes, which were committed by 43,000 military personnel. This is one-fourth of the army,” Matios said as broadcast by the 112 Ukraina TV channel.

He added that since the beginning of 2018, servicemen had committed a combined total of 5,179 crimes.

Since 2014, Ukrainian authorities have been carrying out a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in the country’s east that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

The Duran EUR Donate Gift €20 or more and we'll send you our super awesome mug absolutely FREE! Your donations allow us to hire more writers and broaden our reach to those seeking the truth. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.