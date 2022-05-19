in Latest, Video

Ukrainian Surrenders in Azovstal Continue, Reports of More Ukrainian Surrenders in Donbass, Turkey Hardens Against Finland Sweden

516 Views 10 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukrainian Surrenders in Azovstal Continue, Reports of More Ukrainian Surrenders in Donbass, Turkey Hardens Against Finland Sweden
News Topic 501

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

10 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

EU panics to prevent Ukraine bankruptcy. Elensky crowd funds. Former UK spy says Putin ill. Update 1