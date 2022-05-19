The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
EU panics to prevent Ukraine bankruptcy. Elensky crowd funds. Former UK spy says Putin ill. Update 1
Topic 546
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
W. must be vax damaged.