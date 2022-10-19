The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The news on October 12 about the restoration of the external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) probably was the only one good news among stream of information about conflict in Ukraine.

Director General Grossi welcomed the restoration of external power but stressed that the power situation at the ZNPP, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, remained very fragile.

According to Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the situation in the region around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains increasingly dangerous, precarious and challenging, with frequent military attacks that can also threaten nuclear safety and security.

IAEA representatives at ZNPP have access to all the data about its work. Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Main Council of the Zaporizhia region Administration said a new group of four IAEA experts had arrived at the plant to relieve the two who had been there since early September. They include citizens of Ireland, Canada, Lithuania and Slovakia.

Russia has taken control over the territory where the plant is sited following a referendum, which saw a majority supporting that development. On 5 October, Putin ordered the transfer of the ZNPP to Russian management, and on 8 October, the Russian government ordered the creation of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise Zaporizhia NPP to run the plant. The adviser to the General Director of Russian nuclear utility Rosenergoatom, Renat Karchaa said that the new head of ZNPP, Oleg Romanenko, is already at the station and has begun to perform his duties. On the other hand, Ukraine’s Energoatom continues to claim ownership of the plant and Energoatom Director General Petro Kotin has appointed himself as director of the facility.

So, the status of the plant remains in contention. Grossi said that “now more than ever, during these extremely difficult times, a protection zone must be established around the ZNPP”.

At the same time, it seems as if Ukrainian leadership does not want to follow the advice of Director General of IAEA. Today’s news informs that Ukrainian forces attempted to recapture the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Tuesday but failed in the attempt. The more so, the Armed Forces of Ukraine opened fire on Energodar, where the Zaporozhye NPP is located. This was reported in the military-civilian administration (CAA) of the city.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched nine artillery strikes on the areas of the Zaporizhzhya TPP and the Energodar industrial zone. The shelling was carried out from American howitzers М777.

Such steps show complete incompetence of Ukrainian military command, who does not realize the danger of strikes, that could lead to world catastrophe.

