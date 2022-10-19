U.S. Regime Now Applies Maximum Brutality to the Ukrainian People

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

The lowest of the low in warfare is to send to the battlefront poorly trained troops and to have trailing behind them troops whose function is to shoot to kill any of those frontline poorly trained troops who try to retreat. That is what the United States command (the “NATO command” as Russia calls it — though Ukraine isn’t a member of NATO, and all of the top-command decisions for Ukraine’s forces in this war are now being made by the U.S. Government and by no one else) of Ukraine’s war with Russia on the battlefields of Ukraine has ordered, and what Ukraine’s forces now are doing especially in the region of Kherson in Ukraine’s south.

There will be hell to pay for this by Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky when this war is over. He has become so desperate to stay in charge so that he allows this to happen to his people instead of his surrendering in order to save them from the double destitution of having warfare being imposed upon them now not only by the enemy’s forces — which is what happens in ANY war — but ALSO by ‘their own’ forces (who are actually being led by a foreign power — the U.S. Government). Before the U.S. coup in Ukraine in February 2014, the vast majority of Ukrainians considered NATO to be Ukraine’s enemy, but that switched to “friend” immediately afterward. What will be their opinion of NATO after this war is over and Ukraine’s total crackdown on its press is no longer in force? (The U.S. also has a press crackdown, but it is far milder. For example, a Google search for the pair “Ministry of Defense” and “Russia” brings up the “Ministry of Defense of Ukraine” but NOT of Russia. And though the Ministry of Defense of Russia is, in fact, live online, all that one sees of it in the United States is “403 Forbidden”, with no explanation as to whom is “forbidding” it, but that “whom” is the U.S. regime itself, acting through its various agencies, including Google — as is indicated in this and this.)

Joe Biden sits safe in his White House commandeering Ukraine to his own designs, while destroying it for the residents there. Zelensky, for his part, is trapped, because if he were to lose the assistance that he is getting from America, he would be overthrown and torn apart by Ukrainians. For him to say no to Uncle Sam now would mean his own demise and his ending up in the history-books as having been not only a failed leader but also an evil one (which he is in any case, for his ruling on behalf of the United States, but the victor in any war always gets to write those books, and, so, ONLY by Uncle Sam’s winning its Ukrainian war against Russia will Zelensky have any remaining hope of surviving, either physically or reputationally).

Vladimir Putin had offered Biden a deal on December 17th, to stop America’s further expansion of NATO, in return for which there would be peace between Russia and The West (the U.S. Government and its vassal-nations or ‘allies’), but on January 7th, Biden (through his NATO) said no to that; and the only question remaining then was: When will Russia strike to neutralize Ukraine in order to prevent U.S. missiles from being posted in Ukraine about 300 miles away from Moscow (a five-minute missile-flight-time away from The Kremlin)? On February 24th, we got Russia’s answer: his “special military operation.”

And, now, things have come to this. At some point, either Biden or Putin will have to yield to the other. If Biden wins, then U.S. missiles becoming posted just five minutes away from The Kremlin (which is far too close for Russia to be able to launch its retaliatory missiles before Russia’s central command has been eliminated by a blitz American nuclear first-strike) will be only a matter of “when?” instead any longer of “if?” However, if Putin wins, then America’s empire won’t be able to reach the all-encompassing global hegemony that has been its aim ever since 25 July 1945; and this Century, the 21st, will see the replacement of the international U.S.-and-allied dictatorship (America’s growing empire ever since 1945) by international leadership from Asia, and especially from Russia and China. Both Russia and China have already made clear their condemnations of all empires, the very principle of empire, which is supremacism; and, so, they already are on record committed not to replacing existing empires, but instead as FDR was before Truman replaced him: to ending all empires and strengthening the U.N., so as to terminate imperialism itself.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

