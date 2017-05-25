Ukrainian parliamentarian sees Hitler as a role model

The Ukrainian regime is about to pass into law, a bill which will totally shut down Russian language media in the country, in spite of many people in the country who speak Russia as their first language. This includes both important media and locally produced Russian shows and news bulletins.

While the move has been praised by many, one member of the neo-Nazi Radical party thinks otherwise. His justification though is all the more frightening.

Igor Mosiychuk has said that the Nazis spoke to conquered peoples in their native tongues in order to create more effective propaganda.

Mosiychuk continued,

“Because when Hitler occupied Ukraine, he addressed us not in German but in Ukrainian, in Russian – to our great-grandfathers and grandfathers”.

Only under the openly fascist Ukrainian regime, can one praise the propaganda techniques of Adolf Hitler from a seat of power.