Neo-Nazis stage hateful torch-lit march – MSM says nothing

Neo-Nazis have taken to the streets of Kiev to celebrate the anniversary of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army. Founded in 1942, the terrorist militia committed countless atrocities on behalf of the Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler, with whom they openly collaborated.

The Ukrainian Insurgent Army targeted Russians, Soviet Ukrainians, Poles, Jews and others during their campaign of genocide.

Along with its sister group, the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, led by the infamous Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army slaughtered over 100,000 Poles in Volhynia and Eastern Galicia.

When German soldiers saw the carnage, even they were reportedly shocked by the brutality of the Ukrainian Nazi collaborators.

Regime authorities, many of whom gave the march their blessing, estimated that 2,000 neo-Nazi supporters of Great Patriotic War era crimes against humanity, took part in the disgusting display. However, the Nazi groups themselves claimed that 10,000 of their brethren turned up to the streets of Kiev. Men holding torches and flares, carried the insignia of 1940s era Nazi groups while shouting hateful slogans including “death to Russians”. Men were also seen giving the infamous Hitler salute.

The international response to this atrocious display of fascism has been resoundingly silent while the western mainstream media has said nothing. This is especially true when compared with international media coverage of a torch lit rally of the US based far-right which took place over the summer in Charlottesville, Virginia.

While the men in Charlottesville were engaging in highly distasteful far-right politics, in expressions of vague but vulgar anger mixed with a great deal of apparent political confusion, the neo-Nazis of Kiev were marching in praise of specific Nazi atrocities while shouting slogans which directly threatened the existence of ethnic Russians, including those whom the Ukrainian regime and other Nazi volunteers continue to slaughter in Donbass.

According to local reports, the Nazis were joined by regime politicians from the fascist party Right Sector as well as officials from the Fatherland Party.

While there are many theories as to why the wider international community, including the EU has not spoken out against the neo-Nazi march, the most logical explanation is that because the US and EU helped the current fascist regime in Kiev come to power, they simply do not want to acknowledge the ugliness which is allowed to flourish under such a regime.

This is almost certainly why western countries have said next to nothing when it became clear that the Kiev regime used chemical weapons on civilians in Donbass.

Western complicity in bringing a violent fascist regime to power in Kiev also helps explain why little is being said about the ticking nuclear time-bomb in Ukraine, where multiple nuclear facilities are in danger of total failure, something which could lead to a new Chernobyl type of disaster.

Those who are silent on the genocidal war against the people of Donbass, the violent neo-Nazi politics of Kiev, the nuclear safety crisis and the use of chemical weapons on civilians, ultimately bear responsibility for looking the other way when a regime they helped create, creates a hellish environment for its neighbours, its own citizens and its wider region.