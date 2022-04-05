in Latest, Video

Ukrainian Battalion Surrenders in Mariupol, Germany Seizes Gazprom Subsidiary, US Blocks Russian Debt Payment

570 Views 7 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukrainian Battalion Surrenders in Mariupol, Germany Seizes Gazprom Subsidiary, US Blocks Russian Debt Payment
News Topic 456

Germany takes control of Gazprom unit to ensure energy supply

Germany takes control of Gazprom unit to ensure energy supply

Gazprom Germania will come under the trusteeship of the German energy regulator until Sept. 30, Berlin has said.

Washington Blocks Russian Dollar Bond Payments In Latest Attempt To Isolate Moscow

Washington Blocks Russian Dollar Bond Payments In Latest Attempt To Isolate Moscow

As Washington casts about for ways to tighten the financial screws on Russia, the Treasury late last night announced another measure to try and isolate Moscow from the international financial system. Per Reuters, the Russian state will no longer be allowed to make dollar debt payments from its accounts at US banks going forward.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

7 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

NYT spins very tall tale. Finland inches closer to NATO. France in trouble in Mariupol. Update 2