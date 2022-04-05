NYT spins very tall tale. Finland inches closer to NATO. France in trouble in Mariupol. Update 2

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The hysterical EU has lost too much credibility, any report they produce will be presented to an already polarised international community. Don’t forget that to the global south the EU supports Nazis. To a degree Finland joining NATO is irrelevant to a Russia that is looking east.