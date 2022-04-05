in Latest, Video

Germany and UK seize Gazprom assets. Biden blocks Russian bond payments

Germany and UK seize Gazprom assets. Biden blocks Russian bond payments
The Duran: Episode 1253

Washington Blocks Russian Dollar Bond Payments In Latest Attempt To Isolate Moscow

As Washington casts about for ways to tighten the financial screws on Russia, the Treasury late last night announced another measure to try and isolate Moscow from the international financial system. Per Reuters, the Russian state will no longer be allowed to make dollar debt payments from its accounts at US banks going forward.

The Duran

