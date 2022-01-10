The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine warns Europe it may have to siphon off Russian gas
The Duran: Episode 1188
Ukraine may have to siphon off Russian gas from transit pipelines – former Naftogaz chief
Ukraine may have to siphon off Russian gas from transit pipelines – former Naftogaz chief
KIEV, January 4. /TASS/. Under the pessimistic scenario Ukraine may face gas import problems during this heating season and will have to siphon off Russian gas from the transit pipeline, the former head of the Naftogaz company, Andrey Kobolev, has said.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The title is wrong. “Ukraine will have to steal Russian Gas destined for Europe!”
Or it should read ‘Ukraine has to blackmail Europe for Russian gas.”
Have to feed those Uki-oligarchs. I call them Oli-Ukes, like Alley-Oops, for their ability to catch any IMF or other funds headed their way and slam dunk them into their offshore bank accounts.
“The meaning of ALLEY-OOP is a play in which a leaping player catches a pass above the basket and immediately dunks the ball”